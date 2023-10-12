Open Menu

Commemoration Of 60th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Relations Between Pakistan, Poland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2023 | 09:37 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in collaboration with the Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology organized a ceremony to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Pakistan-Poland Diplomatic Relations held in Auditorium II here on Thursday.

President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmad Shah, and Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski were present on the occasion.

Honorary Polish Consul General in Karachi Mirza Umer Baig, University of Warmia and Mazury Professor Dr. Arkadiusz Zukowski, Urdu University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Ziauddin, Faisal Javed, Dr. Asghar Ali Dashti and Dr. Arif Khan participated in this ceremony.

The ceremony started with the national anthems of Pakistan and Poland.

The documentary of the joint international conference organized by the Department of International Relations, FUUAST and the Institute of Political Science, University of Warmia and Mazury, Poland in 2022 was shown.

The ambassador of Poland to Pakistan while speaking that after the World War, Poland gave importance to public relations and developed contacts with the world including Pakistan.

Through the modern era and technology we can move forward.

He said that in the field of education, Poland wants to pave the way for students. The 60-year relationship between the two countries is a sign that the people of both countries want reconciliation and wider relations.

Professor Dr. Ziauddin said that the Department of International Relations is the most active and dynamic department of the university in which the teachers carry out academic, teaching and research activities with full energy.

Prof. Dr. Arkadiusz Zukowski highlighted various aspects of relations between Pakistan and Poland.

President of the Department of International Relations Dr. Asghar Ali Dashti thanked all the guests, students and participants for coming and participating in the event.

At the end of the ceremony, gifts were presented to the chief guest and other guests by the IR Department.

