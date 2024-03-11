Commercial Diplomat of CG- Japan Kazunori Matsuda visits HMC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Commercial Diplomat of Consulate General of Japan Kazunori Matsuda visited Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and had a detailed discussion with Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro regarding industry, commerce, education, health and sanitation.

According to the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) spokesperson the vice chairman of the chamber's sub-committee for HESCO Muhammad Faheem Khan said that Japan's technology was prominent worldwide, and there is a dire need for such technological parks in Hyderabad. The Japanese government should establish technological parks here to enhance industrial production capabilities.

He said that the industrial sector was facing difficulties due to the energy crisis, Japan should invest in large solar energy projects in the industrial area. He also expressed the desire for collaboration with Japan to establish a university or institute in Hyderabad for improvement in the education sector.

Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Lakhan, Town Chairman Manthar Jatoi, Adnan Rajput, Bilal Mustafa, Dr. Ismail Nami, Muhammad Faheem Khan and others were present in the meeting.