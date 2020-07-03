UrduPoint.com
Commission Issues Public Notice In Amir Tahkalay Case

Fri 03rd July 2020

Commission issues public notice in Amir Tahkalay case

The inquiry commission in Amir Tahkalay case on Friday issued a public notice for assistance in the case to conduct transparent proceedings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The inquiry commission in Amir Tahkalay case on Friday issued a public notice for assistance in the case to conduct transparent proceedings.

According to the public notice,all such people who have information and evidences whether direct or indirect along with the relevant stuff should appear before the high court on July 6 and register their name.

