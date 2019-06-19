UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Asks For Facilitating Intending Hajj Pilgrims

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:03 PM

Commissioner Sukkur, Rafique Ahmed Buriro Wednesday ordered steps for facilitating and providing effective security to intending pilgrims departing for Hajj from the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : Commissioner Sukkur, Rafique Ahmed Buriro Wednesday ordered steps for facilitating and providing effective security to intending pilgrims departing for Hajj from the district.

The Commissioner while presiding over a meeting at his office regarding arrangements for intending pilgrims, directed that a police check post be established at the main gate of Hajj Complex Sukkur.

He also ordered deployment of police mobile squad with the buses from Hajj Complex to Airport.

He directed the municipal administration to ensure water and sanitation arrangements, availability of fire brigade and installation of street lights.

The Manager Airport briefed that the first Hajj flight out of 11 will leave for Jeddah from Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport Sukkur.

The Manager Airport Sukkur, officers of Civil Aviation, Police, Customs, Anti-narcotics, SEPCO, Health and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

