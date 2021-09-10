UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Baloch Directs For Action Plan On Polio Drive

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 12:51 AM

Commissioner Quetta Division Sohail-ur-Rehman Baloch on Thursday expressed his displeasure over recent report of polio campaign in which the number of children left behind in Quetta, Pishin and Qila Abdullah districts He expressed these views while chairing a meeting a meeting of Divisional Task Force on Polio Campaign

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Pishin, Deputy Commissioner Qila Abdullah besides District Health Officers and others.

He also directed a comprehensive action plan for polio so that no child is left behind of immunizations during the polio campaign.

"A report on the implementation of action plan should be presented at the next meeting," he said.

He said that measures would be taken to provide foolproof security of polio team in the areas in order to make upcoming polio campaign more successful.

During the meeting, the Commissioner Quetta Division said the officers of the polio team should inform their respective Deputy Commissioners, DHOs, doctors, UCMs and all Union Councils in order to take all possible steps to eradicate the contagious virus like polio.

It was decided during the meeting that if any government employee refuses to vaccinate his children during the polio campaign, action will be taken against him and his salary will be stopped. Despite monitoring system for polio team checking, finger marking of children should be tightened.

