Open Menu

Commissioner Chairs Meeting Regarding Electricity Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding electricity theft

Meeting of the Divisional Enforcement Committee established for the prevention of electricity theft under the chairmanship of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider held on Wednesday in the committee room of the Commissioner's office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Meeting of the Divisional Enforcement Committee established for the prevention of electricity theft under the chairmanship of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider held on Wednesday in the committee room of the Commissioner's office .

Addresing the meeting, the commissioner said that action should be taken against those who do not submit bills and prevention of electricity theft under the policy guidelines issued by the Federal government. No person will be allowed to steal electricity.

He further said that during the ongoing campaign against electricity thieves, the common poor and bill payers should not suffer any kind of inconvenience, while the bill payers were facilitated to pay bills in installments along with elimination of excessive bills. so that they can easily submit their bills and avoid the action.

Commissioner also gave instructions to the officers of HESCO and SEPCO that legal action should be taken against the staff involved in electricity theft, while in the three districts to prevent electricity theft.

A report should be sent to the Commissioner's office on a daily basis regarding the actions taken. Apart from this, a report should also be presented regarding defaulters, recoveries and cases in the upcoming meeting. Actions against the people involved in electricity theft should be accelerated by making the prevention committees more active. Daily operations are going on to eliminate it.

He further informed that under the policy guidelines issued by the government, along with correctness of electricity bills, open courts are also being held in different areas.

Additional Commissioner l Subhash Chandra Additional Commissioner ll Ahmed Ali Soomro, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Imran Al Hasan Khawaja, Deputy Commissioner Nosharoferoze Arslan Saleem, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Dilshad Ahmed Imrani besides DSPs and other officers of the three districts participated.

APP/mwq

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Poor Arslan Sanghar From Government Southern Electric Power Company Limited

Recent Stories

KP Governor inaugurates blossom fiesta, funfair at ..

KP Governor inaugurates blossom fiesta, funfair at Khyber Girls Medical College

4 minutes ago
 Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar urg ..

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar urges sweeping operation against ..

2 minutes ago
 KPRTS serves show cause notices to CCPO, DC

KPRTS serves show cause notices to CCPO, DC

2 minutes ago
 Officials of NDMA, PDMA briefs Engr Amir Muqam abo ..

Officials of NDMA, PDMA briefs Engr Amir Muqam about recent rains, landslide imp ..

2 minutes ago
 Bahawalnagar boosts wheat procurement: 22 centers ..

Bahawalnagar boosts wheat procurement: 22 centers open for business

2 minutes ago
 DWE providing training to 0.3 mln workers in twin ..

DWE providing training to 0.3 mln workers in twin cities

2 minutes ago
KPTA delegation meets with Governor, seeks resolut ..

KPTA delegation meets with Governor, seeks resolution for salary issues

1 minute ago
 US Institute of Peace delegation meets IGP

US Institute of Peace delegation meets IGP

1 minute ago
 Amir Muqam vows to strive for improving Kashmir Co ..

Amir Muqam vows to strive for improving Kashmir Council affairs

2 minutes ago
 Two brick-kilns sealed

Two brick-kilns sealed

2 minutes ago
 Iran president visits Sri Lanka, inaugurates power ..

Iran president visits Sri Lanka, inaugurates power, irrigation project

13 minutes ago
 Farmers should preferably complete cotton sowing b ..

Farmers should preferably complete cotton sowing by May 15, say experts

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan