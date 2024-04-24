Commissioner chairs meeting regarding electricity theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Meeting of the Divisional Enforcement Committee established for the prevention of electricity theft under the chairmanship of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider held on Wednesday in the committee room of the Commissioner's office .

Addresing the meeting, the commissioner said that action should be taken against those who do not submit bills and prevention of electricity theft under the policy guidelines issued by the Federal government. No person will be allowed to steal electricity.

He further said that during the ongoing campaign against electricity thieves, the common poor and bill payers should not suffer any kind of inconvenience, while the bill payers were facilitated to pay bills in installments along with elimination of excessive bills. so that they can easily submit their bills and avoid the action.

Commissioner also gave instructions to the officers of HESCO and SEPCO that legal action should be taken against the staff involved in electricity theft, while in the three districts to prevent electricity theft.

A report should be sent to the Commissioner's office on a daily basis regarding the actions taken. Apart from this, a report should also be presented regarding defaulters, recoveries and cases in the upcoming meeting. Actions against the people involved in electricity theft should be accelerated by making the prevention committees more active. Daily operations are going on to eliminate it.

He further informed that under the policy guidelines issued by the government, along with correctness of electricity bills, open courts are also being held in different areas.

Additional Commissioner l Subhash Chandra Additional Commissioner ll Ahmed Ali Soomro, Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Imran Al Hasan Khawaja, Deputy Commissioner Nosharoferoze Arslan Saleem, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Dilshad Ahmed Imrani besides DSPs and other officers of the three districts participated.

