UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Directs Authorities To Accelerate Work On Chahan Dam

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 12:20 PM

Commissioner directs authorities to accelerate work on Chahan Dam

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division Capt (r) Muhammad Mahmood has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the construction work on Chahan dam so that the project could be completed within stipulated time frame and water supply could also be supplied to the residents of the adjoining areas.

He said that more than 90 percent work on Chahan Dam has been completed.

He directed the authorities to make all out efforts to complete remaining work during current financial year so that the dam could be made operational and the adjoining areas could be supplied clean drinking water.

The Commissioner inspected the construction work of the project here the other day. Exen Small Dams, Ghulam Rasool and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

He also directed the officers to complete the closing and diversion channels of the dam within shortest possible time frame. The Commissioner was given a detailed briefing about the dam.

Muhammad Mahmood said that after the completion of the project, clean drinking water would be available particularly for Chak Jalalud Din, Girja, Dhamyal, Lakhan, Dhaman Syedan, Kalial and other areas.

He said, there was a severe shortage of water in these areas and the residents were fetching water at high rates.

He said that this project of great importance should be completed as soon as possible and there would be no compromise on quality and pace of work.

Related Topics

Shortage Water Dam Rawalpindi All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Nations rise through their peoples’ sacrifices: ..

41 minutes ago

Emirati martyrs represent a patriotic spirit that ..

56 minutes ago

UAE draws valuable lessons of courage, pride from ..

56 minutes ago

Commemoration Day celebrates UAE&#039;s noble valu ..

1 hour ago

Martyrs will remain immortal in conscience of UAE ..

1 hour ago

Martyrs are timeless symbols of patriotism: Mohame ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.