Commissioner Directs Officials To Prepare For Shaheed Zaulfiqar Ali Bhutto's Anniversary Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 07:19 PM

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghulam Mustafa Phull has directed the Police officials to install walk-through gates and make fool-proof security arrangements in connection with the 45th death anniversary of Shaheed Zaulfiqar Ali Bhutto on 4th April

He expressed his views on Thursday while chairing a high-level meeting in the committee room of his office.

The Commissioner emphasized the importance of ensuring a clean and well-lit environment for participants coming from all over the country to commemorate the anniversary. In addition to enhancing lighting, it was ordered that signboards be placed on the roads leading to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto to guide attendees and prevent any inconvenience during the event.

He instructed the officials of the roads department to complete the development work on various roads in Larkana district immediately. He ordered the officials of the building department to provide neat and clean washroom.

The officials of the public health department were given the responsibility of clean drinking water. He directed the officials of the health department to set up medical camps on the roads.

He directed hospitals, basic health units and dispensaries to remain open twenty four hours. He also directed the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) to ensure supply the electricity.

Officials of all various departments participated in the meeting and assured the commissioner of their full cooperation.

