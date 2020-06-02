UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Completing Construction Work At Gwala Colony Soon

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 03:31 PM

Commissioner for completing construction work at Gwala colony soon

Commissioner Sargodha, Dr. Farah Masood has directed to complete the construction work of Gawala Colony at the earliest and called for new applications for allotment of plots

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha, Dr. Farah Masood has directed to complete the construction work of Gawala Colony at the earliest and called for new applications for allotment of plots.

She was addressing a meeting conducted to review Metropolitan corporation performance. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, CO Metropolitan Corporation Tariq Parvia, Deputy Director Development Noman Shakeel, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid and Assistant Commissioner Shoaib Nisowana.

The Commissioner directed to complete all ongoing schemes of the Metropolitan Corporation by June 15 and to further improve the sanitation situation in the city.

Taking notice of the long pending cases of housing societies in the Metropolitan, the Commissioner has also directed the Deputy Commissioner to convene weekly meeting of the DPDC and directed to send him weekly report.

She also directed to make the traffic signals functional in the city, to keep all the street lights on and to cover the manholes, and asked for taking action against incompetent officers.

Dr. Farah also directed to conduct disinfect spray at every government office every week.

Related Topics

Traffic Farah Sargodha Shakeel June All Government Housing

Recent Stories

Russian Official Notes Significant Effect of COVID ..

2 minutes ago

France savours the return of its iconic cafes and ..

2 minutes ago

England bowler Plunkett would consider playing for ..

2 minutes ago

Four US police wounded by shooting in protest-hit ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea to Reopen WTO Complaint Concerning Japan' ..

2 minutes ago

Waqar Younis asks Afridi and Gambir to end their h ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.