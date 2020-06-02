Commissioner for completing construction work at Gwala colony soon

Commissioner Sargodha, Dr. Farah Masood has directed to complete the construction work of Gawala Colony at the earliest and called for new applications for allotment of plots

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha, Dr. Farah Masood has directed to complete the construction work of Gawala Colony at the earliest and called for new applications for allotment of plots.

She was addressing a meeting conducted to review Metropolitan corporation performance. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, CO Metropolitan Corporation Tariq Parvia, Deputy Director Development Noman Shakeel, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid and Assistant Commissioner Shoaib Nisowana.

The Commissioner directed to complete all ongoing schemes of the Metropolitan Corporation by June 15 and to further improve the sanitation situation in the city.

Taking notice of the long pending cases of housing societies in the Metropolitan, the Commissioner has also directed the Deputy Commissioner to convene weekly meeting of the DPDC and directed to send him weekly report.

She also directed to make the traffic signals functional in the city, to keep all the street lights on and to cover the manholes, and asked for taking action against incompetent officers.

Dr. Farah also directed to conduct disinfect spray at every government office every week.