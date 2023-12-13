Open Menu

Commissioner For Providing Fertilizers To Farmers At Fixed Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2023 | 07:26 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has issued instructions to deputy commissioners to meet the demand of fertilizer at fixed rates across the division.

The commissioner chaired a meeting in which steps taken to provide fertilizers at fixed rates to farmers were reviewed. Deputy Commissioners, Director of Agriculture (Extension), Agrochemicals, FFC, Agritech and representatives of Fatima Fertilizers Company, along with fertilizer dealers were also present.

The representatives of fertilizer companies and vendors informed about the present status of demand and supply of fertilizers.

Earlier, the Director of Agriculture (Extension) said in a briefing that the wheat crop had been cultivated on an area of more than 1.7 million acres across the division. He further apprised that a fine of Rs 300,000 was imposed and 10 FIRs registered for overcharging on fertilizer.

The commissioner instructed all the allied departments to make coordinated efforts for tackling the issue of overcharging.

