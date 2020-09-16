Commissioner for timely completion of development projects

Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Wednesday said that all the development projects must be completed on time by ensuring a high quality of work

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Wednesday said that all the development projects must be completed on time by ensuring a high quality of work.

While presiding over a meeting at Conference Room of his office here, he said all the development schemes must be planned according to the suggestions from elected representatives.

The meeting was briefed that funds of Rs 251.24 million have been allocated for development schemes of Metropolitan Corporation. About 198 development schemes of Metropolitan Corporation will be completed under the Annual Development Program.