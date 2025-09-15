Commissioner Hazara Directs To Intensify Dengue Prevention Measures In All Districts
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) A video link meeting chaired by Commissioner Hazara reviewed the current dengue situation and preventive measures across the division here on Monday.
The meeting was attended by all Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers.
During the meeting, the Commissioner took a detailed review of the preparations and arrangements made in all districts and issued directives for effective control of dengue.
He stressed that all departments must work in close coordination to adopt a practical strategy for prevention and to provide maximum relief to the public.
The Commissioner instructed that regular indoor and outdoor fumigation should be carried out in all districts, while awareness campaigns must be launched through social media, print, and electronic platforms.
He also directed the holding of open courts in hotspot areas, presided over by the respective Assistant Commissioners, where health department representatives would guide the public and give demonstrations.
Furthermore, District education Officers were asked to deliver dengue prevention guidelines to students during morning assemblies so they could spread awareness at home. Hospitals were also directed to ensure special care for dengue patients and maintain strict cleanliness in dengue wards.
The Commissioner reaffirmed that all relevant departments would mobilize their full resources to control the spread of dengue and protect the public through joint efforts.
Recent Stories
FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..
Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..
Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..
Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..
Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..
UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..
Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..
ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..
Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16
Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury
Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man held with 1.2kg heroin2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara directs to intensify dengue prevention measures in all districts2 minutes ago
-
Rs.600 million internship program launched for veterinary graduates and paravets2 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq holds police Darbar, emphasizes welfare and equal treatment of officers2 minutes ago
-
31 Khwarij terrorists killed in two separate engagements in KP: ISPR2 minutes ago
-
NA panel examines multiple issues: salary payments, land verification, housing projects, accommodati ..2 minutes ago
-
KMU organizes awareness seminar on World Suicide Prevention Day12 minutes ago
-
Sindh launches province-wide HPV vaccination campaign to protect girls from cervical cancer12 minutes ago
-
PPP senior leader Roshan ud Din Junejo passes away at 7412 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns case till tomorrow related to super tax12 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses plea for commission on Siqib Nisar's alleged audio leak12 minutes ago
-
Relief efforts continue in flood affected areas of Kot Momin12 minutes ago