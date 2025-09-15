Commissioner Hazara directs to intensify dengue prevention measures in all districts

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) A video link meeting chaired by Commissioner Hazara reviewed the current dengue situation and preventive measures across the division here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by all Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers.

During the meeting, the Commissioner took a detailed review of the preparations and arrangements made in all districts and issued directives for effective control of dengue.

He stressed that all departments must work in close coordination to adopt a practical strategy for prevention and to provide maximum relief to the public.

The Commissioner instructed that regular indoor and outdoor fumigation should be carried out in all districts, while awareness campaigns must be launched through social media, print, and electronic platforms.

He also directed the holding of open courts in hotspot areas, presided over by the respective Assistant Commissioners, where health department representatives would guide the public and give demonstrations.

Furthermore, District education Officers were asked to deliver dengue prevention guidelines to students during morning assemblies so they could spread awareness at home. Hospitals were also directed to ensure special care for dengue patients and maintain strict cleanliness in dengue wards.

The Commissioner reaffirmed that all relevant departments would mobilize their full resources to control the spread of dengue and protect the public through joint efforts.