Open Menu

Man Held With 1.2kg Heroin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Man held with 1.2kg heroin

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Police arrested a suspected drug trafficker during a raid conducted in Chak No. 32-GB, officials said.

According to police sources, a team from Satiana Police Station apprehended the accused, identified as Ghulam Murtaza, and recovered 1.2 kilograms of heroin from his possession.

A case has been registered against the suspect, and further interrogation is underway.

Recent Stories

FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as glo ..

FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..

52 seconds ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state de ..

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

31 minutes ago
 Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations und ..

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..

46 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1 ..

Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlif ..

Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..

1 hour ago
UAE Government Media Office launches new edition o ..

UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..

1 hour ago
 Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Inte ..

Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitabi ..

ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..

2 hours ago
 Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for P ..

Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16

2 hours ago
 Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to in ..

Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury

2 hours ago
 Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end o ..

Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan