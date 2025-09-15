Man Held With 1.2kg Heroin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Police arrested a suspected drug trafficker during a raid conducted in Chak No. 32-GB, officials said.
According to police sources, a team from Satiana Police Station apprehended the accused, identified as Ghulam Murtaza, and recovered 1.2 kilograms of heroin from his possession.
A case has been registered against the suspect, and further interrogation is underway.
