31 Khwarij Terrorists Killed In Two Separate Engagements In KP: ISPR
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Security Forces killed 31 Khwarij terrorists belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna al Khwarij in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
According to news release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Lakki Marwat District on reported presence of Khwarij. “During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, fourteen Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell,” it further said.
Another intelligence based operation was conducted in Bannu District and in ensuing fire exchange, seventeen more Khwarij were neutralized by the security forces, the news release said.
“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country,” it said.
