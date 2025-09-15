Open Menu

31 Khwarij Terrorists Killed In Two Separate Engagements In KP: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM

31 Khwarij terrorists killed in two separate engagements in KP: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Security Forces killed 31 Khwarij terrorists belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna al Khwarij in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to news release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Lakki Marwat District on reported presence of Khwarij. “During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, fourteen Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell,” it further said.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in Bannu District and in ensuing fire exchange, seventeen more Khwarij were neutralized by the security forces, the news release said.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country,” it said.

Recent Stories

FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as glo ..

FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..

1 minute ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state de ..

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

31 minutes ago
 Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations und ..

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..

46 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1 ..

Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlif ..

Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..

1 hour ago
UAE Government Media Office launches new edition o ..

UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..

1 hour ago
 Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Inte ..

Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitabi ..

ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..

2 hours ago
 Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for P ..

Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16

2 hours ago
 Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to in ..

Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury

2 hours ago
 Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end o ..

Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan