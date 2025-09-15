DIG Tariq Holds Police Darbar, Emphasizes Welfare And Equal Treatment Of Officers
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Muhammad Jawad Tariq, along with SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan, on Monday held a Police Darbar at Rescue 15 Field Office and lauded the efforts of officers and personnel in maintaining peace in the Federal capital.
The Darbar, convened under the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, was attended by officers and personnel of the Operations Division, along with other senior officials.
During the session, police employees presented both personal and official issues before the DIG.
Several matters were addressed on the spot, while instructions were issued to the concerned officers for the timely resolution of pending grievances.
DIG Tariq lauded the hard work of officers in ensuring law and order and said “all personnel are equal for us and like our own children. Your problems are our problems.”
He further stressed that officers must work collectively for the betterment of the city and play their role in safeguarding citizens, particularly women and children.
He assured that personnel demonstrating good performance on duty would be encouraged and rewarded. “My office is always open to any officer or staff member facing personal or departmental issues,” he added.
On the occasion, SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan also addressed the gathering, stating that resolving the problems of police employees and ensuring their welfare is one of the foremost priorities of Islamabad Police.
He emphasized that any individuals bringing disrepute to the department would not be allowed to remain in the force and strict departmental action would be taken against them.
The DIG Tariq reiterated that the purpose of holding the Police Darbar was not only to address welfare and administrative concerns on a priority basis but also to boost the morale of the force and strengthen their commitment to duty./APP-rzr-mkz
