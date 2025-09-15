Open Menu

Rs.600 Million Internship Program Launched For Veterinary Graduates And Paravets

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Rs.600 million internship program launched for veterinary graduates and paravets

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar has announced the launch of a province-wide internship program for veterinary graduates and paraveterinary staff, with a total allocation of Rs.600 million. The initiative aims to provide 1,000 internships in two phases and will also benefit candidates from the Faisalabad division.

In an official statement, Dr. Badar said that the program is designed to offer financial support and practical experience, enabling young professionals to become valuable contributors to the livestock sector.

He urged eligible candidates to apply without delay, highlighting that the application deadline has been extended to September 20, 2025.

Under the program, veterinary graduates (DVM) will receive a monthly stipend of Rs.60,000, while paravets (LAD diploma holders) will be given Rs.

40,000. In the first phase, 485 candidates will be accommodated, followed by 515 in the second phase.

Dr. Badar outlined the eligibility criteria for applicants. Veterinary graduates must possess a DVM degree from an HEC-recognized university, have a maximum age of 25 years, hold domicile of their respective district, and must be registered with PVMC.

For paravets, a two-year LAD diploma, Punjab domicile, and a maximum age of 20 years are required. In addition, applicants must not be employed in any public or private organization and must own a smartphone, which is necessary for participation in the program.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official portal www.jobs.punjab.gov.pk.

For further information and guidance, a dedicated helpline (08000-9211) is also available.

Recent Stories

FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as glo ..

FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..

53 seconds ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state de ..

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

31 minutes ago
 Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations und ..

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..

46 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1 ..

Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlif ..

Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..

1 hour ago
UAE Government Media Office launches new edition o ..

UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..

1 hour ago
 Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Inte ..

Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitabi ..

ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..

2 hours ago
 Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for P ..

Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16

2 hours ago
 Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to in ..

Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury

2 hours ago
 Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end o ..

Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan