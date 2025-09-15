Rs.600 Million Internship Program Launched For Veterinary Graduates And Paravets
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar has announced the launch of a province-wide internship program for veterinary graduates and paraveterinary staff, with a total allocation of Rs.600 million. The initiative aims to provide 1,000 internships in two phases and will also benefit candidates from the Faisalabad division.
In an official statement, Dr. Badar said that the program is designed to offer financial support and practical experience, enabling young professionals to become valuable contributors to the livestock sector.
He urged eligible candidates to apply without delay, highlighting that the application deadline has been extended to September 20, 2025.
Under the program, veterinary graduates (DVM) will receive a monthly stipend of Rs.60,000, while paravets (LAD diploma holders) will be given Rs.
40,000. In the first phase, 485 candidates will be accommodated, followed by 515 in the second phase.
Dr. Badar outlined the eligibility criteria for applicants. Veterinary graduates must possess a DVM degree from an HEC-recognized university, have a maximum age of 25 years, hold domicile of their respective district, and must be registered with PVMC.
For paravets, a two-year LAD diploma, Punjab domicile, and a maximum age of 20 years are required. In addition, applicants must not be employed in any public or private organization and must own a smartphone, which is necessary for participation in the program.
Interested candidates can apply online through the official portal www.jobs.punjab.gov.pk.
For further information and guidance, a dedicated helpline (08000-9211) is also available.
