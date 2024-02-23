Commissioner Inaugurates 7 Day Anti-polio Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 08:18 PM
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohammad Sajjad Haider, along with Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind, inaugurated the seven-day national anti-polio campaign by giving polio drops to children in Taluka Sakrand here on Friday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohammad Sajjad Haider, along with Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind, inaugurated the seven-day national anti-polio campaign by giving polio drops to children in Taluka Sakrand here on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that all resources will be utilized to make and administer the polio vaccine to all children up to five years of age.
During the upcoming seven-day national anti-polio campaign, cooperate with the polio teams that come door to door and make sure to give your children polio drops, he added.
On this occasion, District Health Officer Dr Allah Bux Rajper informed the commissioner about the arrangements made to make the anti-polio campaign a success. District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Area Coordinator WH, and Dr Jhangir Korai, District Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bakhsh Rajpar, health department officers, doctors, paramedical staff, and parents participated in the opening ceremony.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
Mayor Karachi attaches great hopes with Murad Ali Shah as CM
PML-N fields Malik Ahmed, Zaheer Channar for PA speaker, deputy speaker posts
80 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region
Flying high with Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival
Lahore Qalandars determined to bounce back despite initial setbacks
Pakistan's cotton yarn exports to China surged by 46.7% in 2023
1 million Indian troops deployment in IIOJK brazen violation of int’l law: APH ..
Federal Ombudsman takes notice against passport processing delays
Work of RWMC’s staff lauded for maintaining cleanliness of metro stations
KDA restores access amid heavy snowfall in Kaghan valley
Tunisian imam expelled by France
Rescue-1122 advises bikers to install antennas on two-wheelers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor Karachi attaches great hopes with Murad Ali Shah as CM4 minutes ago
-
PML-N fields Malik Ahmed, Zaheer Channar for PA speaker, deputy speaker posts2 minutes ago
-
80 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region2 minutes ago
-
Flying high with Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival2 minutes ago
-
1 million Indian troops deployment in IIOJK brazen violation of int’l law: APHC2 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman takes notice against passport processing delays2 minutes ago
-
Work of RWMC’s staff lauded for maintaining cleanliness of metro stations2 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 advises bikers to install antennas on two-wheelers23 minutes ago
-
DG KDA for identifying vacant flats, shops to offer in next auction23 minutes ago
-
Book titled 'Nayab Hain Hum' launched23 minutes ago
-
PU clash: ATC remands 18 students in police custody23 minutes ago
-
Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan appointed MD, PBM23 minutes ago