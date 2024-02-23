Open Menu

Commissioner Inaugurates 7 Day Anti-polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 08:18 PM

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohammad Sajjad Haider, along with Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind, inaugurated the seven-day national anti-polio campaign by giving polio drops to children in Taluka Sakrand here on Friday

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that all resources will be utilized to make and administer the polio vaccine to all children up to five years of age.

During the upcoming seven-day national anti-polio campaign, cooperate with the polio teams that come door to door and make sure to give your children polio drops, he added.

 

On this occasion, District Health Officer Dr Allah Bux Rajper informed the commissioner about the arrangements made to make the anti-polio campaign a success. District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Area Coordinator WH, and  Dr Jhangir Korai, District Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bakhsh Rajpar, health department officers, doctors, paramedical staff, and parents participated in the opening ceremony. 

