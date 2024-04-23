Open Menu

Commissioner Inaugurates Flora Festival

Published April 23, 2024

Commissioner inaugurates Flora Festival

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Tuesday inaugurated 7-day Flora Festival organised by Punjab Horticulture Authority.

Deputy Commissioner Captain Retired Shoaib Ali, Director General PHA Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, Member Provincial Assembly Mian Ikramul Haq and others attended the ceremony.

Famous singer Nooran Lal presented his performance and provided entertainment to the people of the city.

The Commissioner reviewed various sections of the festival. He appreciated the practical steps taken by PHA Sargodha regarding the provision of positive recreational activities to the people.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that "It is a part of our regional civilization and culture and we are taking all possible steps to maintain the continuity of these traditions".

He said that all steps would be taken to provide healthy entertainment to public, adding that the series of such fairs and festivals should be continued so that recreational facilities could be provided to people. "We also decided to promote the talent of Sargodha Division in this Flora Festival", he added.

