Commissioner Inaugurates Flora Festival
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 09:30 PM
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Tuesday inaugurated 7-day Flora Festival organised by Punjab Horticulture Authority.
Deputy Commissioner Captain Retired Shoaib Ali, Director General PHA Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, Member Provincial Assembly Mian Ikramul Haq and others attended the ceremony.
Famous singer Nooran Lal presented his performance and provided entertainment to the people of the city.
The Commissioner reviewed various sections of the festival. He appreciated the practical steps taken by PHA Sargodha regarding the provision of positive recreational activities to the people.
Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that "It is a part of our regional civilization and culture and we are taking all possible steps to maintain the continuity of these traditions".
He said that all steps would be taken to provide healthy entertainment to public, adding that the series of such fairs and festivals should be continued so that recreational facilities could be provided to people. "We also decided to promote the talent of Sargodha Division in this Flora Festival", he added.
Recent Stories
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District administration fixes price for roti, naan to facilitate people5 minutes ago
-
12.5 million used Saudi Arabia’s airports via 86,000 flights in Ramazan5 minutes ago
-
Submissions open for Pakistani media to apply for China's 2nd Silk Road Global News Award5 minutes ago
-
Two held, betel nuts, gutka/mawa seized5 minutes ago
-
PM invites Australian companies to share expertise with Pakistani entrepreneurs5 minutes ago
-
World confidence for investment in Pakistan enhanced after PML-N govt5 minutes ago
-
Capacity of rescue teams be increased for quality services to tourists: Advisor Tourism15 minutes ago
-
DPO chairs meeting to review security arrangements for upcoming anti-polio drive15 minutes ago
-
Ali Madad vows to make Agriculture ideal Dept25 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 144 connections over default25 minutes ago
-
Sindh University hosts symposium to combat violence against women, children35 minutes ago
-
Balochistan's lawmakers call for development initiatives in province35 minutes ago