Commissioner inaugurates Jashan-e-Azadi tree plantation campaign

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood planted a tree and inaugurated Jashan-e-Azadi tree plantation campaign here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood planted a tree and inaugurated Jashan-e-Azadi tree plantation campaign here on Monday.

Divisional administration and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has started the campaign jointly during which more than 70,000 trees would be planted to make the city green.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the commissioner said that the country would be covered with trees in order to prevent environmental pollution.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was being recognized as an 'ambassador of the environment' because of different initiatives to control environmental issues.

He said that Jashan-e-Azadi tree plantation campaign would continue till August 14 while the ongoing Monsoon tree plantation campaign would continue till December 31.

The commissioner added that more than 600,000 trees have been planted in the city so far while five miyawki jungles were also being established.

He said that the provincial government has directed all departments to fix one percent of all development projects for horticulture.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad said that the district administration has provided trees to all government departments for the tree plantation campaign. He said that audit of departments would be conducted over failure in achieving plantation target.

Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that maximum tree plantation was need of the hour to control environmental pollution and provide pollution-free green country to our next generations.

Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza said that more than 70,000 trees would be planted during the campaign adding that parks and horticulture authority would plant 180,000 trees in the city under monsoon tree plantation campaign.

1245 hrs