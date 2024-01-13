Commissioner Inspects Revamping Of PIC
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2024 | 09:33 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Lahore Division Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited various sections of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) here on Saturday to review the ongoing renovation work in its Emergency Block.
The commissioner was briefed by the PIC Management, NESPAK, TEPA and contractors that finishing work has started on the ground floor and Mehman Khana of PIC, while construction, renovation and beautification work has also completed on the Mehman Khana. The construction of the Mehman Khana would provide significant facilities for the attendants of patients while washrooms have also been constructed.
The commissioner stated that with the introduction of traffic rerouting around the PIC Emergency, ambulances and vehicles have been provided with a smooth pathway.
Separate routes for entry, exit, and parking have been established, eliminating hindrances.
Randhawa visited all the under construction floors and directed the quarters concerned to complete the three floors of PIC Emergency Building as per the deadlines.
At the collection and diagnostic center of the hospital, he directed to prepare the structure design for shifting of the power generator. A big SMD would be installed on the facade. He added that a PIC monument would also be installed outside the Emergency Block, and routes are being provided for easy access of ambulances and vehicles to the Emergency Block.
M.S. Dr. Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, PIC Management, Chief Engineers, and other officials were present
