Commissioner Inspects RO Office In NA-118
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 08:19 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, accompanied by DC Lahore Rafia Haider, conducted an inspection visit to the Returning Officer (RO) office and UET (University of Engineering and Technology) to evaluate practical measures and preparations for the election 2024 in NA-118.
The commissioner thoroughly assessed the dispatch, transportation, and monitoring procedures for polling equipment. He emphasized that officers and staff failing to fulfill election duties would be subject to legal action under the Penal Code. The Commissioner issued directives to the District Returning Officers (DROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) to take stringent measures against any absenteeism from duty.
He highlighted the seamless progress of providing equipment and transportation for presiding officers from the RO offices, confirming their acknowledgment. He expressed contentment with the effective coordination among presiding officers and various departments, noting the successful conclusion of duties with team collaboration. NA-118 stands as the most extensive National Assembly constituency in Lahore.
Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa received a detailed briefing on the polling scheme from Abdul Salam Arif, the Returning Officer for NA-118.
