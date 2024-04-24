Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting on Anti-Polio drive

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghulam Mustafa Phull Thursday said that polio was an infectious disease that we should work together to eradicate and focus on whatever problems there are and where the teams cannot reach, a report should be submitted about them

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Larkana Division Ghulam Mustafa Phull Thursday said that polio was an infectious disease that we should work together to eradicate and focus on whatever problems there are and where the teams cannot reach, a report should be submitted about them.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Task Force on Polio eridaction at the Commissioner's Office.

He further said that you should give a complete report that the staff does not work during the campaign so that a report can be sent to the higher authorities. During the meeting, he instructed all the DHOs and said that you should give accurate reports about your areas so that no child is left out of drinking polio drops.

Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr.Sharjeel Noor Channa said that we have bound the WHO regarding the micro plan so that in the next campaign they will work fully and work hard to make the campaign successful.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioners and DHOs of Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Kashmore Kandhkot participated in the meeting on video link and informed about the performance done during the previous campaigns in their districts and also informed about the upcoming campaign plan.

The remaining ones will be completely flushed during the next campaign as well. Deputy Commissioner Qamber Shahdadkot Sajjad Hussain Qadri was also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, Commissioner Larkana said that whatever problems there are in your districts, including security, transport and others, give full information about them so that they can be completed and show performance by working hard and all the workers do a good job. They should be encouraged, I hope you will perform well in the next campaign and send a report about it.

During the meeting, he directed the Deputy Commissioner Larkana and said that all the PPHI centers or private hospitals and maternity homes should be made mandatory to give polio shots and vaccines to the children admitted there so that no child remains from Polio vaccine drinking drops.It should be noted that the next polio campaign will continue from April 29 to May 6, 2024, and during the campaign children will also be vaccinated against various diseases.

Additional Commissioner -11, Director Health and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting.