Commissioner Mardan For Urgently Functionalizing Chamtar Bus Terminal
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Mardan Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has directed the concerned authorities to ensure the provision of all necessary facilities to the transporters and passengers at Chamtar Bus Terminal on an urgent basis.
He along with the newly elected Member of Provincial Assembly Abdul Salam Afridi and Deputy Commissioner Mardan Mohammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao was talking to the concerned government officials and transporters on the occasion of their visit to Chamtar Bus Terminal.
Secretary RTA Wajid Khan, AAC Junaid Khan, Regional Municipal Officer, TMO Mardan, C&W officials and transporters Haji Akbar Ali, Walid Mir Kashmiri and others were also present on the occasion.
Commissioner Mardan instructed the concerned authorities that all the stakeholders, the newly elected members of the assembly and the authorities should come together to find a lasting solution to the problems in order to remove the hindrances in making the new bus terminal a useful facility.
He said the provincial government has established a new bus terminal at a cost of millions of rupees on a vast area of 732 kanals where all the bus and coaches’ terminals located inside the city have to be shifted.
This will provide convenience to the transporters and passengers on one hand and solve the traffic problems in the city on the other hand. On this occasion, it was decided that a meeting will be held in Pakhtunkhwa House on March 12 in this regard, in which the necessary steps regarding the transfer of the stands will be finalized.
