Commissioner pays surprise visits to several institutions

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Commissioner Jehanzaib Awan visited various public service institutions on Tuesday, including the e-Khidmat Markaz, Tehsil Office, and Urban Union Councils 19, 20, 3, and 17.

The purpose of the visits was to assess service delivery systems, listen to public grievances, and ensure on-the-spot resolution. During his visit to the E-Khidmat Markaz, the Commissioner interacted directly with citizens at different service counters regarding service quality, staff behavior, and illegal collection of excessive fees, While most citizens expressed general satisfaction, parking issues were highlighted. Taking immediate notice, the Commissioner directed the Chief Officer of Municipal Corporation, Assistant Commissioner Sargodha, and the Center In-Charge to jointly resolve the issue. Furthermore, some citizens complained about the repeated absence of the in-charge at the Municipal Corporation map counter, to which the Commissioner sought an explanation.

While visiting the Tehsil Office, citizens expressed serious concerns over frequent disruptions in the online system and service delays. The Commissioner himself found the system inactive and took immediate action by summoning the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR), instructing him to coordinate with PLR Headquarters and restore the system without delay to avoid further inconvenience for the public.

Although the performance of the Sub-Registrar was generally rated satisfactory by the public, the Commissioner was furious over complaints of lower staff demanding bribes for routine work. He directed the ADCR to initiate disciplinary proceeding under the PEEDA Act against such corrupt employees and terminate them to set a strong example. He also expressed dissatisfaction over inadequate seating arrangements for visitors and ordered immediate improvements.

Later, the Commissioner visited Urban Union Councils 19, 20, 3, and 17. At UC 3, a woman complained that she had been visiting the office for three consecutive days to obtain a marriage certificate, but the staff was uncooperative. Expressing strong displeasure, the Commissioner summoned the Deputy Director Local Government and Assistant Director on the spot. The officials assured the issue would be resolved within 30 minutes. The Commissioner apologized to the woman for the staff’s conduct and instructed the Deputy Director to initiate departmental action against irresponsible and corrupt employees.

Subsequently, the Commissioner summoned Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik, Deputy Director Babar Shehzad Ranjha, and ADLG to his office and expressed strong dissatisfaction over the current administrative system. He gave all officers a one-week deadline to rectify the issues and warned that he would personally conduct surprise inspections of any tehsil and gather feedback directly from citizens.

The Commissioner warned that any office found involved in corruption or receiving public complaints would face strict disciplinary action, including removal of the respective district or tehsil head from office. He also directed all Deputy Commissioners to carry out unannounced visits to revenue and local government offices and resolve public issues on a priority basis.

He emphasized that revenue and local government departments are the face of the government and that negligence, misconduct, and corruption in these institutions would not be tolerated. He reiterated that improving public service delivery and ensuring transparency is the top priority of the Punjab government and strict measures will continue in this regard.