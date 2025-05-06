Saaf Pani project reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Jehanzaib Awan, during which officials from the Punjab Saaf Pani Authority gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects for the provision of clean drinking water across the division.

The meeting was informed that the Punjab Saaf Pani Authority has decided to restore 88 non-functional water filtration plants across all four districts of Sargodha division in a phased manner whereas this restoration work is scheduled for completion by June 30, including 35 plants in Sargodha, 4 in Khushab, 8 in Mianwali, and 41 in Bhakkar. Furthermore, the second phase of the project will focus on 449 identified locations within the division where the total dissolved solids (TDS) level in drinking water exceeds 1000, making it unsafe for consumption. The commissioner was also informed that these areas include both urban and rural populations and planning is underway for the installation of modern reverse osmosis (RO) plants at these sites to ensure the availability of clean and safe drinking water to the residents.

The authority has taken over administrative control of all filtration plants in the four districts while plants will gradually be outsourced to ensure efficient monitoring, timely repair and maintenance, and convenient access to clean drinking water near citizens’ homes.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Jehanzaib Awan said that clean drinking water is a basic necessity of life, and the government of Punjab is taking priority actions in this regard. He instructed the Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and other relevant officials of all four districts to extend full cooperation to the Punjab Saaf Pani Authority to ensure timely implementation of the projects and provide relief to the public.

The meeting also reviewed the physical progress, financial aspects, and challenges faced in the clean water projects. The commissioner directed all departments concerned not to compromise on monitoring and quality, and to ensure transparency in the completion of all projects.

Those who attended the meeting included Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt. (R) Muhammad Waseem, Director Development Bilal Hassan, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik, S.S. Public Health Engineering Amjad Ali, and Deputy Director Punjab Saaf Pani Muhammad Jameel. Deputy Commissioners of Khushab (Farwah Amir), Mianwali (Khalid Goraya), and Bhakkar (Muhammad Ashraf) also participated via video link.