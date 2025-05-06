CM reviews progress on ongoing, new health projects

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has called for a comprehensive master plan for the development of the Nawaz Sharif Medical District, emphasizing the government’s firm commitment to strengthening the province’s healthcare system through modern infrastructure and advanced medical facilities.

Chairing a comprehensive meeting to review the ongoing and upcoming projects of the Specialized Healthcare & Medical education (SH&ME) Department, here on Tuesday, the chief minister was briefed on major developments in the health sector. She directed the immediate procurement of state-of-the-art medical equipment for public hospitals to meet modern healthcare needs.

A proposal to establish a school of Paramedics within the Nawaz Sharif Medical District received unanimous approval, while it was also decided that an Institute of Genetic and Blood Diseases would be set up in Nawaz Sharif Medical District. Plans were further approved for setting up specialized units in surgical orthopedics, internal medicine, and rehabilitation as part of the district’s expansion.

CM Maryam Nawaz also issued directives for the completion of the Lady Willingdon Hospital project within six months and called for timely measures to expedite the completion of all under-construction health facilities.

She emphasized prioritizing projects that are over 60 percent complete to ensure they are finished without delay.

For Rawalpindi Children Hospital, she ordered the immediate release of funds for the medical facility and instructed the appointment of highly qualified doctors for the facility. She further directed that the latest medical equipment be provided on a priority basis, keeping in view patient requirements.

In a broader decision, the CM approved the principle decision to establish cardiology centers in all major cities of Punjab to enhance cardiac care services across the province.

CM Maryam Nawaz thoroughly reviewed all health sector projects and underscored the importance of swift completion, noting that delays not only cause hardship for the public but also increase project costs significantly.

“The people of Punjab deserve access to world-class healthcare. We must ensure timely execution of these projects to avoid cost escalations and public inconvenience,” she said.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, SH&ME Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dall and other relevant officials attended the meeting.