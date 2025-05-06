Open Menu

Online Auction System Launched For Punjab Cattle Markets

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2025 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Punjab Local Government Department has formally launched an e-auction system for the leasing of cattle markets across the province ahead of Eidul Azha.

The Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company (PCMMDC) will oversee the implementation of the new system, which will bring all 112 registered cattle markets in the province under a unified digital auction platform.

According to a spokesperson for the department, the move aims to ensure transparency, curb corruption and streamline the auction process through digital means.

Online registration for contractors is currently underway and will remain open until May 13. The process includes digital payment facilities, allowing bidders to pay registration fees and other dues entirely online.

The digital bidding will begin at 9am on May 21 and will continue until 6pm on May 23.

During this period, contractors will be able to submit their bids through the e-auction portal.

Successful bidders will be required to pay additional security deposits digitally, while all auction results, bid statements and official certificates will be issued in digital format.

A spokesperson for the Local Government Department stated that the system is designed to enhance transparency, ease and public trust in government processes.

“This initiative is a key milestone in the province’s journey towards digital governance and reflects the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who is committed to modernizing public service delivery for greater efficiency and accountability,” the spokesperson said.

