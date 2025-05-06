Open Menu

Two-member Gang Involved In Street Crimes, Bike Theft Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Two-member gang involved in street crimes, bike theft arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Police have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in motorcycle theft and street crimes in the Saddar Wah area.

According to a police spokesperson, the suspects were identified as Saud and Jahanzeb.

Police have also recovered two stolen motorcycles, Rs 35,000 in cash, and weapons from their possessions.

Separate cases have been registered against both suspects, and further investigation is underway.

SP Potohar Talha Wali praised Saddar Wah and his team for the successful operation.

Strict action will be taken against those who deprive citizens from their valuables, he added.

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

17 hours ago

