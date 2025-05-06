Sanitation Efforts Reviewed Under Suthra Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 05:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Kharian, Ahmad Sher, inspected various areas of Kharian city
and GT Road to review ongoing sanitation operations, in line with Punjab Chief Minister
Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of “Suthra Punjab.”
On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk, the AC reviewed
the cleanliness campaign led by RR Waste Management Company. He also reviewed
sanitation conditions in streets, markets, and public areas and directed staff to further
improve hygiene standards.
The assistant commissioner also interacted with local residents to gather feedback on
cleanliness efforts, stating that ensuring a clean and healthy environment in every city
and town remains a top priority of the district administration.
Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk said that sanitation process was being monitored
daily, and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. “Suthra Punjab” was more than
a cleanliness initiative it was a practical step towards improving the quality of life for citizens,
he added.
