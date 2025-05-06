Open Menu

Sanitation Efforts Reviewed Under Suthra Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 05:00 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Kharian, Ahmad Sher, inspected various areas of Kharian city

and GT Road to review ongoing sanitation operations, in line with Punjab Chief Minister

Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of “Suthra Punjab.”

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk, the AC reviewed

the cleanliness campaign led by RR Waste Management Company. He also reviewed

sanitation conditions in streets, markets, and public areas and directed staff to further

improve hygiene standards.

The assistant commissioner also interacted with local residents to gather feedback on

cleanliness efforts, stating that ensuring a clean and healthy environment in every city

and town remains a top priority of the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk said that sanitation process was being monitored

daily, and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. “Suthra Punjab” was more than

a cleanliness initiative it was a practical step towards improving the quality of life for citizens,

he added.

