UK Envoy Calls On South Punjab ACS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 05:30 PM

UK envoy calls on South Punjab ACS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Head of the British High Commission Lahore Office, Mr. Ben Warrington, called on the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab at the South Punjab Secretariat on Tuesday.

An official press release said matters of mutual interest, in particular affairs of the Southern belt of Punjab were discussed in detail. Warrington expressed keen interest in the government’s initiatives to mitigate the effects of climate change.

ACS Fuad Hashim Rabbani informed him that climate change is adversely affecting agricultural productivity.

He said that actions are being taken against polluting industries, brick kilns, and vehicles to reduce environmental degradation, along with efforts to expand forest cover.

Rabbani said that the South Punjab Secretariat has devised a plan to plant forests on state-owned land along the River Chenab.

Under this plan, mango trees will be planted using the seed-ball technique over 400 acres in the Multan and Muzaffargarh areas.

He also briefed Warrington on the "Zero Out of school Children" campaign, aimed at increasing the literacy rate in South Punjab. He noted that following its successful implementation in District Layyah, preparations are underway to launch the campaign in Rajanpur and Lodhran districts.

The Additional Chief Secretary reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen Pakistan–UK relations.

Ben Warrington expressed willingness to support initiatives for forestation and literacy promotion, adding that contributing to social development projects is among his top priorities.

