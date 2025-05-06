Additional AC Visits RHC Gumbat Kohat
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Additional Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kohat, Anam Mahmood paid a detailed visit on Tuesday to Rural Health Center Gumbat on the special instructions of DC Kohat Abdul Akram.
According to APP correspondent, she inspected various departments of the hospital, including staff register, emergency and OPD block, medicine stock register, dental unit and other important sections.
Anam Mahmood carefully reviewed the medical facilities provided to the patients, availability of medicines and staff attendance and issued instructions to the administration present on the spot to make the public welfare institution more effective and functional.
She assured to resolve the basic problems faced by the RHC on priority basis and also ordered immediate steps.
On this occasion, she said that all the institutions of the health department are committed to providing the best medical facilities to the public and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.
