India Wants To Disturb Regional Peace Through Fake Propaganda: Rana Mashhood
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 05:10 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said that India was attempting to destabilize regional peace through fake and baseless propaganda, but warned that any act of aggression would be met with a strong and effective response from Pakistan.
He expressed these views at a seminar titled "National Adolescent and Youth Policy Consultation" at Ghazi University on Tuesday. The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad, Professor Dr. Arshad Leghari, faculty members, and students.
Rana Mashhood said nationwide consultative sessions had begun as part of efforts to formulate a new national youth policy. He said the government was committed to empowering young people through education, skills development, and digital platforms. He recalled that the first-ever youth policy introduced in 2013 had received wide appreciation and laid the foundation for progressive youth initiatives.
He criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for failing to establish any new university in recent years and instead directing existing universities to sell assets to manage operational costs. In contrast, he praised the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, for appointing 32 new vice chancellors across the province to ensure better academic governance.
He highlighted the significance of Dera Ghazi Khan, noting that its distance from Quetta, Lahore, and Peshawar is nearly equal, making it the geographic center of Pakistan. He appreciated the unity and coexistence of diverse communities in the region, including Saraiki, Punjabi, and Baloch populations. Rana Mashhood said that he had presented the charter of Ghazi University in 2014 and was pleased to see its progress. He expressed pride in the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr.
Ashfaq Ahmad and announced convocations will now be held annually without delay.
He highlighted the government's efforts to bridge the digital divide by distributing one million laptops in Punjab and over 700,000 at the Federal level. He introduced the Digital Youth Hub App, an AI-based platform, currently offering more than 200,000 job opportunities. He urged youths to adopt modern technology and serve the nation with their skills and talent.
Rana Mashhood also revealed that Malaysia was interested in investing $200 million in Pakistan’s livestock sector and considers Dera Ghazi Khan an ideal region for livestock development. He pledged to promote livestock initiatives in the division to unlock its economic potential.
Speaking on regional security, he said that India has fought four wars against Pakistan and each time received a firm and powerful response. He said India was trying to malign Pakistan through false narratives but had repeatedly failed. He credited former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan for making Pakistan a nuclear power despite international pressure, calling them national heroes.
He strongly condemned Israel for its brutalities against innocent Palestinians and called on the Muslim world to unite and respond firmly to the aggression. He stressed that unity among Muslim nations is the need of the hour.
Rana Mashhood also mentioned that a talent hunt programme had been launched in preparation for the 2028 Olympics, aimed at discovering and grooming young sports stars like Olympian Arshad Nadeem.
Earlier, Vice Chancellor Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad addressed the seminar and shared details about the university’s development projects, academic goals, and commitment to student advancement.
Recent Stories
Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks
Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts
Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan
India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..
TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..
Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby
International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..
Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025
Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
“Water is a red line, any misadventure to be repulsed with force”: Parliamentarians6 minutes ago
-
India wants to disturb regional peace through fake propaganda: Rana Mashhood6 minutes ago
-
Saaf Pani project reviewed6 minutes ago
-
Online auction system launched for Punjab cattle markets6 minutes ago
-
Two-member gang involved in street crimes, bike theft arrested16 minutes ago
-
Additional AC visits RHC Gumbat Kohat16 minutes ago
-
Sanitation efforts reviewed under Suthra Punjab16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs for swift disposal of public cases16 minutes ago
-
Health Dept employees to face action over office timing violations26 minutes ago
-
Polling time ends for the Senate by-election: Counting underway26 minutes ago
-
Over 3,000 illegal structures removed, 29 trucks of goods seized26 minutes ago
-
FDA clears encroachments from various city areas26 minutes ago