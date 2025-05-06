India wants to disturb regional peace through fake propaganda: Rana Mashhood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said that India was attempting to destabilize regional peace through fake and baseless propaganda, but warned that any act of aggression would be met with a strong and effective response from Pakistan.

He expressed these views at a seminar titled "National Adolescent and Youth Policy Consultation" at Ghazi University on Tuesday. The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad, Professor Dr. Arshad Leghari, faculty members, and students.

Rana Mashhood said nationwide consultative sessions had begun as part of efforts to formulate a new national youth policy. He said the government was committed to empowering young people through education, skills development, and digital platforms. He recalled that the first-ever youth policy introduced in 2013 had received wide appreciation and laid the foundation for progressive youth initiatives.

He criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for failing to establish any new university in recent years and instead directing existing universities to sell assets to manage operational costs. In contrast, he praised the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, for appointing 32 new vice chancellors across the province to ensure better academic governance.

He highlighted the significance of Dera Ghazi Khan, noting that its distance from Quetta, Lahore, and Peshawar is nearly equal, making it the geographic center of Pakistan. He appreciated the unity and coexistence of diverse communities in the region, including Saraiki, Punjabi, and Baloch populations. Rana Mashhood said that he had presented the charter of Ghazi University in 2014 and was pleased to see its progress. He expressed pride in the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr.

Ashfaq Ahmad and announced convocations will now be held annually without delay.

He highlighted the government's efforts to bridge the digital divide by distributing one million laptops in Punjab and over 700,000 at the Federal level. He introduced the Digital Youth Hub App, an AI-based platform, currently offering more than 200,000 job opportunities. He urged youths to adopt modern technology and serve the nation with their skills and talent.

Rana Mashhood also revealed that Malaysia was interested in investing $200 million in Pakistan’s livestock sector and considers Dera Ghazi Khan an ideal region for livestock development. He pledged to promote livestock initiatives in the division to unlock its economic potential.

Speaking on regional security, he said that India has fought four wars against Pakistan and each time received a firm and powerful response. He said India was trying to malign Pakistan through false narratives but had repeatedly failed. He credited former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan for making Pakistan a nuclear power despite international pressure, calling them national heroes.

He strongly condemned Israel for its brutalities against innocent Palestinians and called on the Muslim world to unite and respond firmly to the aggression. He stressed that unity among Muslim nations is the need of the hour.

Rana Mashhood also mentioned that a talent hunt programme had been launched in preparation for the 2028 Olympics, aimed at discovering and grooming young sports stars like Olympian Arshad Nadeem.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad addressed the seminar and shared details about the university’s development projects, academic goals, and commitment to student advancement.