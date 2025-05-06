Modern ultrasound facility inaugurated to boost livestock healthcare

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, modern facilities are being introduced in the Livestock Department to strengthen veterinary services across the province.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk inaugurated a newly installed ultrasound machine at the Civil Veterinary Hospital, Jinnah Road, aimed at enhancing diagnosis and treatment of animal diseases and reproductive health.

The DC said the Punjab government has provided two ultrasound machines for Gujrat district. One for the Government Veterinary Hospital, Gujrat, and the other for the veterinary facility in Kharian tehsil. He reiterated the district administration’s commitment to ensuring quality healthcare for livestock and improving facilities for farmers and cattle owners.

Additional Director of Livestock Dr. Tahir Aziz, Additional Principal Veterinary Officer Dr. Rizwan Ullah, and Hospital In-charge Dr. Ehtesham Arshad were also present.

Later, the deputy commissioner launched a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at the Livestock Department office. He also inspected various hospital sections and was briefed on the services being provided. He directed officials concerned to further enhance veterinary services in both urban and rural areas to ensure timely and quality care for animals.