President SCBAP Calls On CM Baluchistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP), on Tuesday met with Sarfaraz Bugti, Chief Minister of Baluchistan, in Quetta.
Muhammad Ishaq Notezai, Vice President of Baluchistan (SCBAP), and Mir Attaullah Langove, President of the High Court Bar Association Baluchistan, accompanied the President of SCBAP during the meeting.
According to a press release, the meeting encompassed discussions on a range of topics, including the prevailing situation arising at the eastern borders.
They agreed that Pakistan, being a victim of heinous acts of terrorism, strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, anywhere in the world. They emphasized that any act of aggression, especially those based on false accusations, must be met with a befitting response.
They further stated that India’s unilateral actions were unfounded, lack concrete evidence, and were based on baseless accusations and could potentially ignite a war between the two nations.
The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty was viewed as an outrageous provocation, considering water is the lifeline of the people of Pakistan.
The SCBAP President, on behalf of the entire legal fraternity of the country, reiterated solidarity,extended full support to make any sacrifice, and reaffirmed unwavering national unity and solidarity for the cause of Pakistan.
The President also informed the Chief Minister about his series of meetings with national political leaders aimed at evolving a broad-based national consensus on the issues of Baluchistan — an initiative that was appreciated by
the Chief Minister.
Both sides agreed that a long-lasting solution to the issues of Baluchistan lied in dialogue, negotiations, and a democratic approach. They concurred that these consultative efforts must continue. The President also appreciated the efforts of the provincial government in this regard.
