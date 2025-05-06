Open Menu

President SCBAP Calls On CM Baluchistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 05:30 PM

President SCBAP calls on CM Baluchistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP), on Tuesday met with Sarfaraz Bugti, Chief Minister of Baluchistan, in Quetta.

Muhammad Ishaq Notezai, Vice President of Baluchistan (SCBAP), and Mir Attaullah Langove, President of the High Court Bar Association Baluchistan, accompanied the President of SCBAP during the meeting.

According to a press release, the meeting encompassed discussions on a range of topics, including the prevailing situation arising at the eastern borders.

They agreed that Pakistan, being a victim of heinous acts of terrorism, strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, anywhere in the world. They emphasized that any act of aggression, especially those based on false accusations, must be met with a befitting response.

They further stated that India’s unilateral actions were unfounded, lack concrete evidence, and were based on baseless accusations and could potentially ignite a war between the two nations.

The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty was viewed as an outrageous provocation, considering water is the lifeline of the people of Pakistan.

The SCBAP President, on behalf of the entire legal fraternity of the country, reiterated solidarity,extended full support to make any sacrifice, and reaffirmed unwavering national unity and solidarity for the cause of Pakistan.

The President also informed the Chief Minister about his series of meetings with national political leaders aimed at evolving a broad-based national consensus on the issues of Baluchistan — an initiative that was appreciated by

the Chief Minister.

Both sides agreed that a long-lasting solution to the issues of Baluchistan lied in dialogue, negotiations, and a democratic approach. They concurred that these consultative efforts must continue. The President also appreciated the efforts of the provincial government in this regard.

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over ..

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks

2 hours ago
 Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans ..

Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts

2 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid risi ..

India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..

2 hours ago
 TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, recei ..

TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..

3 hours ago
 Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home ..

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days

3 hours ago
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedl ..

Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby

3 hours ago
 International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathta ..

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..

5 hours ago
 realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 F ..

Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

9 hours ago

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan