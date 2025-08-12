Rupee Gains 04 Paisa Against US Dollar
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 06:58 PM
The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 04 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 282.41 against the previous day’s closing Rs 282.45
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 04 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 282.41 against the previous day’s closing Rs 282.45.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 284.2 and Rs 285.7, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 68 pasia to close at Rs 328.15 against the last day’s closing of Rs 328.83, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen came down by 01 pasia and closed at Rs 1.90, whereas the exchange rate of the British Pound remained stagnant at Rs 380.07.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa each and closed at Rs 76.89 and Rs 75.25, respectively.
Recent Stories
UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, polar research
Commissioner Quetta for action against illegal Afghan refugees
Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan
European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation
Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13
MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..
Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board, Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..
CDA, PPAF join hands to uplift marginalized communities in Islamabad
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’
UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..
Azerbaijan celebrated Pakistan’s victory with exceptional joy: Abdul Aleem Kha ..
Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar
More Stories From Business
-
Finance Minister chairs committee to strategize Pakistan’s engagement with WEF31 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister chairs FCDO to review progress on key economic reforms31 minutes ago
-
KP Govt offers grants for self-employment, paid internship32 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister calls on Chief Justice of Pakistan32 minutes ago
-
Tribunal upholds CCP’s order against ‘Floor Mills Association’ in price-fixing case2 hours ago
-
Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Pakistan secures landmark US reciprocal tariff reduction, major boost for exporters: Commerce Minist ..2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar3 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 75.48 points3 minutes ago
-
National economy on path to fast recovery with record growth, stability: Ahsan Iqbal3 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 12 August 20256 minutes ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs500 to Rs 358,300 per tola5 hours ago