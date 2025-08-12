Open Menu

Rupee Gains 04 Paisa Against US Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 06:58 PM

Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar

The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 04 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 282.41 against the previous day’s closing Rs 282.45

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 284.2 and Rs 285.7, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 68 pasia to close at Rs 328.15 against the last day’s closing of Rs 328.83, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 pasia and closed at Rs 1.90, whereas the exchange rate of the British Pound remained stagnant at Rs 380.07.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa each and closed at Rs 76.89 and Rs 75.25, respectively.

