Commissioner Reviewed Ongoing Irrigation Schemes In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:34 PM

Commissioner reviewed ongoing Irrigation schemes in Sargodha

Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood reviewed the progress of work on 20 ongoing and 4 new schemes of the Irrigation department

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ):Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood reviewed the progress of work on 20 ongoing and 4 new schemes of the Irrigation department.

The total cost of these schemes was more than Rs 5.50 billion, so far Rs 260.6 million have been spent while Rs 45 million have been released this year for four new schemes.

Commissioner while presiding over the meeting urged the Irrigation department to complete schemes in a timely manner and not compromise on their sustainability, robustness and use of standard materials.

Commissioner was informed that Rs 38.8 million has been spent on Hada-Drain of Tehsil Sargodha and Rs 18.8 million has been spent on Mateela-Drain.

It was also told to meeting, that so far a total 36 percent of the ongoing funds have been used on the four ongoing development schemes of the district.

SE Irrigation told to meeting that so far, Rs 1.34 billion have been spent on 10 schemes of Mianwali, Kalabagh while Rs 861 million has been spent on the schemes of District Bhakkar till this month.

Commissioner was informed that an initial amount Rs 45 million has been released for the improvement of drainage system and canal system in Khushab Tehsil, in which feasibility study of phase 1 and phase 2 of Mahaar Lift Irrigation schemes also included.

Commissioner also reviewed the pace of work on 509 ongoing projects across the division of public health engineering at the meeting and directed the Superintendent Engineer to ensure the use of ongoing public health funds by the end of fiscal year 2019-20.

