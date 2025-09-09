Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Progress On Gomal Zam Command Area Development Project

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 06:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Dera Division Zafar-ul-Islam on Tuesday reviewed progress on the Gomal Zam Command Area Development Project while chairing a high level meeting.

The meeting, held at Commissioner office, was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Adnan Jamil, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Farhan Khan, Secretary to Commissioner Syed Bacha, officials from the Irrigation Department, NESPAK, the project director, and other relevant officers.

During the meeting, the participants were briefed through a detailed presentation on the construction of watercourses and other ongoing schemes under the project.

Commissioner Zafar-ul-Islam directed the project director to regularly submit progress reports and emphasized that reviews of Gomal Zam and Rod Kohi irrigation works would be conducted in the presence of the respective deputy commissioners.

He further instructed that all hurdles in the execution of schemes be removed without any delay to ensure timely completion of watercourses. This, he stressed, would help deliver irrigation water to far-flung areas and allow farmers to benefit from the project’s outcomes.

