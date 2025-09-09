Man Commits Suicide
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A young man committed suicide over domestic issues at a village in the area of Rodala road.
According to police here Tuesday, 28-year-old Asif of Chak No 363-GB, tehsil Jaranwala, hanged him with a ceiling fan. He had married about 9 months ago in the same village and his wife had left him after a quarrel.
His body has been moved to mortuary. Police have collected forensic evidence from the site.
Recent Stories
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE
Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas
Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Protective structures reviewed in Gujrat37 seconds ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on Gomal Zam Command Area Development Project38 seconds ago
-
Man commits suicide40 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Defense Day Celebrated in Kashmore under PAF-IFL & SRSO11 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker, Bahraini Shura Council member discuss strengthening parliamentary ties11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Ireland explore climate cooperation as Musadik Malik meets first Irish Ambassador11 minutes ago
-
Posting and transfers banned in KP Education Dept11 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks progress report about eradication of drugs at educational institutions11 minutes ago
-
Floods put South Punjab’s mango orchards at risk of decades-long losses11 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns hearing till Wednesday in super tax case21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to launch First National Gender Parity Report in 202621 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of Major Adnan Aslam Shaheed held at Chaklala21 minutes ago