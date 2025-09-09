Man commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A young man committed suicide over domestic issues at a village in the area of Rodala road.

According to police here Tuesday, 28-year-old Asif of Chak No 363-GB, tehsil Jaranwala, hanged him with a ceiling fan. He had married about 9 months ago in the same village and his wife had left him after a quarrel.

His body has been moved to mortuary. Police have collected forensic evidence from the site.