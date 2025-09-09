Open Menu

Posting And Transfers Banned In KP Education Dept

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Posting and transfers banned in KP Education Dept

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has imposed a complete ban on all types of postings and transfers of teachers.

Provincial Minister for Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai Tuesday stated that since academic activities have resumed, all teacher transfers have been completely halted.

He instructed teaching cadre staff not to visit the Education Minister’s office or the Secretariat for transfers, warning that strict action would be taken against violators.

The minister further directed all district education offices not to process any transfers, emphasizing that the ban is effective immediately.

He added that teacher transfers will only take place once a year during the summer vacation, strictly under the E-Transfer Policy.

APP/vak

