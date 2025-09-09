Posting And Transfers Banned In KP Education Dept
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has imposed a complete ban on all types of postings and transfers of teachers.
Provincial Minister for Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai Tuesday stated that since academic activities have resumed, all teacher transfers have been completely halted.
He instructed teaching cadre staff not to visit the Education Minister’s office or the Secretariat for transfers, warning that strict action would be taken against violators.
The minister further directed all district education offices not to process any transfers, emphasizing that the ban is effective immediately.
He added that teacher transfers will only take place once a year during the summer vacation, strictly under the E-Transfer Policy.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE
Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas
Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Defense Day Celebrated in Kashmore under PAF-IFL & SRSO3 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker, Bahraini Shura Council member discuss strengthening parliamentary ties3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Ireland explore climate cooperation as Musadik Malik meets first Irish Ambassador3 minutes ago
-
Posting and transfers banned in KP Education Dept3 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks progress report about eradication of drugs at educational institutions3 minutes ago
-
Floods put South Punjab’s mango orchards at risk of decades-long losses3 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns hearing till Wednesday in super tax case13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to launch First National Gender Parity Report in 202613 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of Major Adnan Aslam Shaheed held at Chaklala13 minutes ago
-
FIA Lahore nabs six accused23 minutes ago
-
Relief, rehabilitation efforts inspected23 minutes ago
-
ECP sets Dec 31 as deadline for asset disclosure by parliamentarians23 minutes ago