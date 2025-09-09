Protective Structures Reviewed In Gujrat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 06:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Secretary of Local Government Punjab, Shakeel Ahmad Mian, and Secretary of Housing Punjab, Noorul Amin Mengal, visited the protective bund in Gujrat, established to safeguard urban areas from rain and floodwater.
According to the district administration spokesperson, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Gujrat Khizar Hayat Bhatti provided a detailed briefing on the measures taken to protect the surrounding localities.
The secretaries appreciated the district administration’s efforts and emphasized the importance of strict monitoring to ensure the integrity of protective structures.
Recent Stories
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE
Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas
Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Protective structures reviewed in Gujrat35 seconds ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on Gomal Zam Command Area Development Project36 seconds ago
-
Man commits suicide38 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Defense Day Celebrated in Kashmore under PAF-IFL & SRSO11 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker, Bahraini Shura Council member discuss strengthening parliamentary ties11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Ireland explore climate cooperation as Musadik Malik meets first Irish Ambassador11 minutes ago
-
Posting and transfers banned in KP Education Dept11 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks progress report about eradication of drugs at educational institutions11 minutes ago
-
Floods put South Punjab’s mango orchards at risk of decades-long losses11 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns hearing till Wednesday in super tax case21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to launch First National Gender Parity Report in 202621 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of Major Adnan Aslam Shaheed held at Chaklala21 minutes ago