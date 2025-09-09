Protective structures reviewed in Gujrat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Secretary of Local Government Punjab, Shakeel Ahmad Mian, and Secretary of Housing Punjab, Noorul Amin Mengal, visited the protective bund in Gujrat, established to safeguard urban areas from rain and floodwater.

According to the district administration spokesperson, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Gujrat Khizar Hayat Bhatti provided a detailed briefing on the measures taken to protect the surrounding localities.

The secretaries appreciated the district administration’s efforts and emphasized the importance of strict monitoring to ensure the integrity of protective structures.