Open Menu

Pakistan, Ireland Explore Climate Cooperation As Musadik Malik Meets First Irish Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan, Ireland explore climate cooperation as Musadik Malik meets first Irish Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Musadik Malik on Tuesday met Ireland’s first ambassador to Pakistan, Mary O’Neill, to discuss ways the two countries can work together on climate change and sustainable development.

The meeting comes after Ireland opened its first embassy in Islamabad last year, a move seen as strengthening bilateral ties.

Both sides focused on the pressing environmental challenges facing Pakistan and Ireland, including the need for innovative solutions in renewable energy, climate financing, and community-driven green initiatives.

Highlighting the broader global context, Dr. Malik said climate action has suffered from shrinking international cooperation.

“The world is gradually moving from multilateralism towards bilateralism and, in some instances, unilateralism. This has reduced support for climate-related initiatives, making self-reliance increasingly necessary,” he said.

He added that for developing nations like Pakistan, which are already facing severe climate impacts, building such self-reliance remains a major challenge.

Dr. Malik also unveiled the Ministry’s upcoming two-pronged strategy. The first priority, he said, is to strengthen “traditional competence” by enhancing Pakistan’s ability to secure climate funds and design projects that deliver tangible benefits, particularly for rural and marginalized communities.

The second focus, described as “non-traditional competence,” will support youth-led green startups and empower young innovators to create sustainable solutions.

Ambassador O’Neill praised Pakistan’s efforts and underlined Ireland’s interest in collaborating on renewable energy, green innovation, and sustainable development.

“Ireland looks forward to working with Pakistan on areas of shared concern, particularly where young people can play a leading role in shaping climate solutions,” she said.

Recent Stories

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

35 minutes ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

3 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

4 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

5 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

5 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

5 hours ago
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

9 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

18 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

18 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan