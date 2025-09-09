Pakistan, Ireland explore climate cooperation as Musadik Malik meets first Irish Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Musadik Malik on Tuesday met Ireland’s first ambassador to Pakistan, Mary O’Neill, to discuss ways the two countries can work together on climate change and sustainable development.

The meeting comes after Ireland opened its first embassy in Islamabad last year, a move seen as strengthening bilateral ties.

Both sides focused on the pressing environmental challenges facing Pakistan and Ireland, including the need for innovative solutions in renewable energy, climate financing, and community-driven green initiatives.

Highlighting the broader global context, Dr. Malik said climate action has suffered from shrinking international cooperation.

“The world is gradually moving from multilateralism towards bilateralism and, in some instances, unilateralism. This has reduced support for climate-related initiatives, making self-reliance increasingly necessary,” he said.

He added that for developing nations like Pakistan, which are already facing severe climate impacts, building such self-reliance remains a major challenge.

Dr. Malik also unveiled the Ministry’s upcoming two-pronged strategy. The first priority, he said, is to strengthen “traditional competence” by enhancing Pakistan’s ability to secure climate funds and design projects that deliver tangible benefits, particularly for rural and marginalized communities.

The second focus, described as “non-traditional competence,” will support youth-led green startups and empower young innovators to create sustainable solutions.

Ambassador O’Neill praised Pakistan’s efforts and underlined Ireland’s interest in collaborating on renewable energy, green innovation, and sustainable development.

“Ireland looks forward to working with Pakistan on areas of shared concern, particularly where young people can play a leading role in shaping climate solutions,” she said.