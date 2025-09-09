Open Menu

SC Adjourns Hearing Till Wednesday In Super Tax Case

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A constitutional bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing till Wednesday in a case pertaining to the imposition of super tax by the FBR.

A five-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Amin Ud Din Khan, heard the case.

At the outset of hearing, Federal board of Revenue (FBR)’s Lawyer Asima Hamid contended that top court’s judgment was available regarding the tax year. There were also two decisions of Sindh High Court (SH) regarding it, she argued.

She stated that the single member bench of the SHC had terminated the notification of tax. The petitioners were of the view that they had already signed a contract in this regard, she said.

The court, later, adjourned further hearing till Wednesday.

