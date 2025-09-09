Pakistan Defense Day Celebrated in Kashmore under PAF-IFL & SRSO

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A grand celebration of Pakistan Defense Day was held at Village Baho Subzoi, Union Council Akhero, District Kashmore, under the PPAF-IFL program implemented by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) on Tuesday. The event paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and the nation, fostering local patriotism.

The ceremony was attended by community women, youth, children, local leader Abdul Rasheed Soomro, District Manager SRSO, and the IFL Kandhkot Team. Key activities included a cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate Pakistan's Defense Day, distribution of tree saplings to promote environmental awareness and a "Green Pakistan" initiative, and national flag distribution to instill patriotism.

Guests emphasized the significance of Defense Day in ensuring national security and unity. The event concluded with messages of unity, peace, and progress, acknowledging SRSO's efforts in community development. Participants appreciated the organization's initiatives in fostering resilience and patriotism among local communities.