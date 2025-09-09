Open Menu

Pakistan Defense Day Celebrated In Kashmore Under PAF-IFL & SRSO

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan Defense Day Celebrated in Kashmore under PAF-IFL & SRSO

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) A grand celebration of Pakistan Defense Day was held at Village Baho Subzoi, Union Council Akhero, District Kashmore, under the PPAF-IFL program implemented by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) on Tuesday. The event paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and the nation, fostering local patriotism.

The ceremony was attended by community women, youth, children, local leader Abdul Rasheed Soomro, District Manager SRSO, and the IFL Kandhkot Team. Key activities included a cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate Pakistan's Defense Day, distribution of tree saplings to promote environmental awareness and a "Green Pakistan" initiative, and national flag distribution to instill patriotism.

Guests emphasized the significance of Defense Day in ensuring national security and unity. The event concluded with messages of unity, peace, and progress, acknowledging SRSO's efforts in community development. Participants appreciated the organization's initiatives in fostering resilience and patriotism among local communities.

Recent Stories

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

35 minutes ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

3 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

4 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

5 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

5 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

5 hours ago
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

9 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

18 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

18 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan