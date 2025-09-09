Floods put South Punjab’s mango orchards at risk of decades-long losses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The devastating floods in South Punjab have left mango growers deeply distressed, as millions of trees remain submerged under floodwater, threatening the survival of one of the region’s most prized and long-nurtured crops.

According to growers, large tracts of mango orchards have been surrounded by water for over a week. Experts warn that if the situation persists for another 15–20 days, many trees could wither, resulting in irreversible losses. Mango trees, a hallmark of Multan’s agriculture, require 8 to 10 years to mature and begin yielding fruit, making their loss particularly devastating for farmers.

“Mango is not just a crop; it is our livelihood,” said Muhammad Arif, a grower from Nawabpur village. He recalled that during past floods, 10 of his mango trees dried up, costing him an annual loss of around Rs 300,000. “This year the scale of damage could be far worse. Each tree gives nearly Rs 40,000 worth of fruit annually, and if thousands of trees die, the blow will be unbearable,” he added.

Agricultural scientists explain that mango trees are highly sensitive to waterlogging. The roots require a constant oxygen supply, which prolonged flooding disrupts, eventually leading to root rot and tree death. “Mango trees can withstand short-term water stress, but extended submergence is fatal. Growers should be extremely cautious at this stage, said Shahid Bhutta. The scale of disaster could be assessed after water recession.

The anxiety among farmers is evident, as entire orchards are trapped in floodwater with no immediate relief in sight. Many fear that decades of investment and labor may vanish within days. For small-scale growers, who depend solely on mango harvests, the losses could mean economic ruin, he added.

Mango farming is not only vital to growers but also to the regional economy. Multan, often referred to as the “mango capital of Pakistan,” produces some of the world’s finest varieties, including Chaunsa and Anwar Ratol. These exports contribute significantly to Pakistan’s foreign exchange earnings, besides generating seasonal employment for thousands of laborers involved in harvesting, grading, and packing.

“Losing orchards is not just a farmer’s loss; it affects exporters, transporters, daily-wage workers, and the entire value chain,” said another grower, Laique Sheikhana while emphasizing the broader economic impact.

Experts also recommend the application of fungicides and soil treatments once water levels recede, to minimize disease risks.

Growers further demand a comprehensive relief package, including financial compensation, rescheduling of agricultural loans, and provision of subsidized saplings for replantation. “Even if new trees are planted today, they will not produce fruit for another decade. Without government support, mango farming families will not be able to survive this gap,” Muhammad Arif stressed.