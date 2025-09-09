Open Menu

Pakistan To Launch First National Gender Parity Report In 2026

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan to launch First National Gender Parity Report in 2026

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), in collaboration with UNFPA, UN Women, Group Development Pakistan and the Embassy of the Netherlands, has concluded a two-day national consultation to finalise a unified framework for Pakistan’s first-ever National Gender Parity Report, scheduled for launch on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2026.

For the first time, Pakistan’s gender-related data will be synchronised at the national level in line with international standards. Officials said the initiative is expected to strengthen national policies on women’s empowerment and improve the country’s standing in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report.

Speaking at the consultation, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar described gender discrimination as the greatest obstacle to national progress. “Development cannot be achieved by excluding half of the population,” he remarked, adding that women’s rights must extend beyond rhetoric to practical measures.

He assured that the government would provide full support in integrating the new framework into laws, policies, and institutions.

NCSW Chairperson Ume Laila Azhar underscored the importance of credible and timely data, saying it was essential to present the right image of Pakistan to the world. She urged both federal and provincial governments to act as responsive partners by providing internationally compliant data. “Without reliable information, gaps in education, health, political participation, and economic empowerment cannot be effectively addressed,” she noted.

The consultation concluded with consensus on a lean, sustainable, and comparable reporting framework. In her closing remarks, NCSW Secretary Humaira Zia Mufti thanked all partners for their collaboration and praised Minister Tarar’s commitment to advancing gender equality reforms.

Officials described the initiative as a historic step towards institutionalising credible, standardised gender reporting in Pakistan, aimed at ensuring long-term accountability and evidence-based policymaking.

Recent Stories

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

25 minutes ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

3 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

4 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

5 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

5 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

5 hours ago
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

9 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

18 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

18 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan