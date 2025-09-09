Pakistan To Launch First National Gender Parity Report In 2026
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), in collaboration with UNFPA, UN Women, Group Development Pakistan and the Embassy of the Netherlands, has concluded a two-day national consultation to finalise a unified framework for Pakistan’s first-ever National Gender Parity Report, scheduled for launch on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2026.
For the first time, Pakistan’s gender-related data will be synchronised at the national level in line with international standards. Officials said the initiative is expected to strengthen national policies on women’s empowerment and improve the country’s standing in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report.
Speaking at the consultation, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar described gender discrimination as the greatest obstacle to national progress. “Development cannot be achieved by excluding half of the population,” he remarked, adding that women’s rights must extend beyond rhetoric to practical measures.
He assured that the government would provide full support in integrating the new framework into laws, policies, and institutions.
NCSW Chairperson Ume Laila Azhar underscored the importance of credible and timely data, saying it was essential to present the right image of Pakistan to the world. She urged both federal and provincial governments to act as responsive partners by providing internationally compliant data. “Without reliable information, gaps in education, health, political participation, and economic empowerment cannot be effectively addressed,” she noted.
The consultation concluded with consensus on a lean, sustainable, and comparable reporting framework. In her closing remarks, NCSW Secretary Humaira Zia Mufti thanked all partners for their collaboration and praised Minister Tarar’s commitment to advancing gender equality reforms.
Officials described the initiative as a historic step towards institutionalising credible, standardised gender reporting in Pakistan, aimed at ensuring long-term accountability and evidence-based policymaking.
