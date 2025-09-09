Open Menu

IHC Seeks Progress Report About Eradication Of Drugs At Educational Institutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the Interior Ministry, and capital police to submit

progress report from January to September of current year, regarding eradication of drugs from educational

institutions.

The court remarked that children’s lunch boxes will have to be checked to see if anything is coming from

outside.

Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the case of a private organization, Lucky Foundation against drugs

use at educational institutions.

The police presented a report from January to April 22, 2025 in the court, according to which 255 kilograms

of heroin and 126 kilograms of hashish were recovered from different areas of Islamabad. It also registered

689 cases and 709 accused were arrested.

Interior Ministry officials said that an awareness campaign had also been launched in schools following the

court order.

Justice Inaam remarked that awareness alone will not do anything, but effective monitoring was also

necessary.

Children's lunch boxes will also have to be checked so that nothing was brought in from outside.

The court said that the slogan issued by the police against drugs was not enough, and practical steps will

have to be taken.

The court ruled that it was the responsibility of SHOs to monitor their area, not to initiate action only after

a writ is filed. The lawyer of the private schools' organization told the court that the organization has also

issued directions to eradicate drugs.

Later, further hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.

