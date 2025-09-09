NA Speaker, Bahraini Shura Council Member Discuss Strengthening Parliamentary Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq met Dr Adel Abdulrahman Almuawda, Member of Bahrain’s Shura Council and Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Legislative and Legal Affairs to discuss strengthening bilateral relations enhancing parliamentary cooperation and matters of mutual interest between Pakistan and Bahrain.
During the discussions, the Speaker underlined that Pakistan and Bahrain share fraternal, friendly, and historic relations, which Pakistan greatly values. Stressing the need to further promote inter-parliamentary linkages, he stated that closer contacts at the parliamentary level could play a vital role in bringing the peoples of both nations even closer.
Speaker highlighted that Pakistan offers vast opportunities for investment in diverse sectors, including energy, agriculture, industry, and infrastructure, which Bahraini investors can benefit from extensively. He further noted that the Pakistan-Bahrain Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National Assembly is playing an active role in expanding parliamentary ties and further strengthening bilateral relations.
Speaker also expressed gratitude to the Government of Bahrain for extending excellent facilities and support to the Pakistani community residing there. He remarked that Pakistanis living in Bahrain are contributing significantly to the promotion of friendly relations between the two brotherly countries.
Dr. Adel Abdulrahman Al-Moawda appreciated Speaker NA's positive sentiments regarding Bahrain and emphasized that Bahrain attaches great importance to its longstanding friendly and brotherly relations with Pakistan. He reaffirmed Bahrain’s desire to further consolidate these ties. He also acknowledged the constructive role of the Pakistani community in Bahrain, noting their valuable contribution to the Kingdom’s socio-economic development. He stressed the importance of further enhancing mutual cooperation between the two countries.
