Open Menu

NA Speaker, Bahraini Shura Council Member Discuss Strengthening Parliamentary Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 05:50 PM

NA Speaker, Bahraini Shura Council member discuss strengthening parliamentary ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq met Dr Adel Abdulrahman Almuawda, Member of Bahrain’s Shura Council and Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Legislative and Legal Affairs to discuss strengthening bilateral relations enhancing parliamentary cooperation and matters of mutual interest between Pakistan and Bahrain.

During the discussions, the Speaker underlined that Pakistan and Bahrain share fraternal, friendly, and historic relations, which Pakistan greatly values. Stressing the need to further promote inter-parliamentary linkages, he stated that closer contacts at the parliamentary level could play a vital role in bringing the peoples of both nations even closer.

Speaker highlighted that Pakistan offers vast opportunities for investment in diverse sectors, including energy, agriculture, industry, and infrastructure, which Bahraini investors can benefit from extensively. He further noted that the Pakistan-Bahrain Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National Assembly is playing an active role in expanding parliamentary ties and further strengthening bilateral relations.

Speaker also expressed gratitude to the Government of Bahrain for extending excellent facilities and support to the Pakistani community residing there. He remarked that Pakistanis living in Bahrain are contributing significantly to the promotion of friendly relations between the two brotherly countries.

Dr. Adel Abdulrahman Al-Moawda appreciated Speaker NA's positive sentiments regarding Bahrain and emphasized that Bahrain attaches great importance to its longstanding friendly and brotherly relations with Pakistan. He reaffirmed Bahrain’s desire to further consolidate these ties. He also acknowledged the constructive role of the Pakistani community in Bahrain, noting their valuable contribution to the Kingdom’s socio-economic development. He stressed the importance of further enhancing mutual cooperation between the two countries.

Recent Stories

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

35 minutes ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

3 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

4 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

5 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

5 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

5 hours ago
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

9 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

18 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

18 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan