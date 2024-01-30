Commissioner Rwp, Chairman PSH visit Rakh Dhamiyal graveyard, inspect facilities

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta along with Chairman, Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH), Zamurrad Khan here on Tuesday visited Rakh Dhamiyal Graveyard and inspected the facilities being provided to the people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta along with Chairman, Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH), Zamurrad Khan here on Tuesday visited Rakh Dhamiyal Graveyard and inspected the facilities being provided to the people.

CEO, Municipal Corporation Amjad Mehmood, members of the welfare organizations, Rakh Dhamiyal Graveyard Committee and officers of different departments were present on this occasion.

Pakistan Sweet Home gave a gift of four vehicles including an ambulance, a bus and two hiace vans to Rakh Dhamiyal graveyard.

The Commissioner said that the Rakh Dhamiyal graveyard would be fully maintained by Pakistan Sweet Home.

Pakistan Sweet Home had been provided an office in the building of the Municipal Corporation for the management of the graveyard, he informed.

Liaquat Ali Chatta further said that the burial of deserving and needy people would be done completely free of charge by Pakistan Sweet Home.

All the citizens belonging to Rawalpindi city would have the facilities of the graveyard where they could bury their loved ones, the commissioner said.

Rakh Dhamiyal Cemetery covers an area of 1000 kanals, he said adding, that in the cemetery, 200 kanals are reserved for people from other communities including Christians.

The Commissioner directed the officers concerned to develop a system for digital record of the graves. There would be a complete ban on making cemented graves in Rak Dhamiyal Cemetery, he instructed.

A board had been formed along with Pakistan Sweet Home for the management of the cemetery. A plantation campaign would also be started at Rakh Dhamiyal graveyard, he said.

On the occasion, Zamurrad Khan said that Pakistan Sweet Home would perform its services with full honesty and sincerity.

The vehicles would be provided free of charge for the burial of the loved ones of the people, he added.

He further said that all possible facilities would be provided free of charge for the burial of the loved ones of the deserving persons.