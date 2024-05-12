Buledi For Comprehensive Measures To Address Challenges Faced By Nurses
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister Balochistan for Women Development Department Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi has said that nurses play a vital role in the healthcare sector.
" The nursing staff faces numerous challenges,and comprehensive measures are needed to address these issues," she said in a message issued on the eve of International Nurses Day.
Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi paid tribute to Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan, the founder of the nursing profession in Pakistan.
She noted that it is encouraging that the number of nurses in Pakistan has increased by 70% over the past decade, but this number is still insufficient according to global health standards. In Pakistan, there is a ratio of 5 nurses per 10,000 population, which is inadequate.
Dr. Buledi stated that the number of nurses in Balochistan is alarmingly low compared to the established medical chart, and Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has decided to establish standard nursing institutions to address this shortage.
The provincial government is determined to establish recognized international standard nursing institutions in Balochistan.
Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that special measures are being taken to address the shortage of nurses in Balochistan. The government will provide a safe environment for nurses working in government and private hospitals. There is zero tolerance for harassment, and a desk has been activated to support affected nurses and women staff, she added.
Dr. Buledi urged nurses and women staff who face harassment to contact the Anti-Harassment Secretariat for support.
The government will provide full assistance to affected nurses and women.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA summons emergency meeting on Monday3 minutes ago
-
Tribute paid to women on Mother's Day3 minutes ago
-
DC honor TMO staff for services in election3 minutes ago
-
Governor directs for resolving gas related issues of people immediately3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities to take strict action against profiteers3 minutes ago
-
SRSO to organize 15th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition from May 15 in Karachi3 minutes ago
-
Health Minister KP visits under-construction Kohati Hospital in City3 minutes ago
-
Haideri submits resolution in NA to condemn Khuzdar Press Club President’s murder12 minutes ago
-
APHC urges UN, world HR bodies to play role for Kashmiri detainees’ release12 minutes ago
-
Mothers honored globally on their special day12 minutes ago
-
AIOU to close admissions on May 1513 minutes ago
-
Citizen alleges police officials of snatching Rs 50,000 at checkpoint in PS Golra limits13 minutes ago