Buledi For Comprehensive Measures To Address Challenges Faced By Nurses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister Balochistan for Women Development Department Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi has said that nurses play a vital role in the healthcare sector.

" The nursing staff faces numerous challenges,and comprehensive measures are needed to address these issues," she said in a message issued on the eve of International Nurses Day.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi paid tribute to Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan, the founder of the nursing profession in Pakistan.

She noted that it is encouraging that the number of nurses in Pakistan has increased by 70% over the past decade, but this number is still insufficient according to global health standards. In Pakistan, there is a ratio of 5 nurses per 10,000 population, which is inadequate.

Dr. Buledi stated that the number of nurses in Balochistan is alarmingly low compared to the established medical chart, and Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has decided to establish standard nursing institutions to address this shortage.

The provincial government is determined to establish recognized international standard nursing institutions in Balochistan.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that special measures are being taken to address the shortage of nurses in Balochistan. The government will provide a safe environment for nurses working in government and private hospitals. There is zero tolerance for harassment, and a desk has been activated to support affected nurses and women staff, she added.

Dr. Buledi urged nurses and women staff who face harassment to contact the Anti-Harassment Secretariat for support.

The government will provide full assistance to affected nurses and women.

