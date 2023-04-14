Commissioner visits Rakh Dhamial graveyard to inspect facilities

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Friday visited Rakh Dhamial graveyard and inspected the facilities available in the cemetery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Friday visited Rakh Dhamial graveyard and inspected the facilities available in the cemetery.

The commissioner was briefed about the graveyard project.

In the briefing, it was told that 1,000 kanals of land has been allotted for the Rakh cemetery. Boundary walls of the graveyard have been completed besides constructing rooms for the graveyard staff.

He was informed that the grave space is properly allotted with a number.

Buses and ambulance services are available for the burial. Rakh graveyard also has 100 kanal reserved for minorities.

He said that the graveyards in the city are full and Rakh cemetery is serving the burial needs of the twin cities, adding Rakh graveyard is an exemplary graveyard of twin cities, he added.

No one would be allowed to occupy even an inch of the graveyard space, he said adding, more space would also be acquired for the graveyard.

The commissioner directed the authorities concerned to open an account to meet the expenses of the cemetery. He also instructed to hire employees for the cleanliness of the graveyard.

He also visited the place reserved for minorities as the minorities in the country have full religious freedom.

An atmosphere of brotherhood is established by inter-faith harmony, he added.